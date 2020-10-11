‘Chief Minister proved to be the mastermind behind gold smuggling’: K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran said that with the release of the statement given by Swapna Suresh to ED, it has been proved that the mastermind of the gold smuggling is the Chief Minister. The allegations made by the BJP three months ago were now cleared to the investigating agency. At that time, everyone asked why the Chief Minister is being subjected to personal insults. Now it is clear that everything happened with the knowledge of the Chief Minister and that his office is involved in the treason case.

If there is morality with the Chief Minister, he should resign as soon as possible. The CPM Central Committee should answer to the allegations leveled against the Chief Minister and also the government has embarrassed the country. The struggle against the government will intensify in the coming days. He said the protests would continue till the Chief Minister should resign.