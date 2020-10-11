Congress activists brutally beat up woman leader after she objected giving party ticket to rape accused: Video

In a shocking incident, a woman Congress leader has been brutally beat up by her fellow congress workers during a party meeting. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the attack on woman leader of Congress by other Congress workers.

The incident took place at Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. The fight broke out out over the issue of ticket distribution ahead of the upcoming by-elections in the state. Congress leader Tara Yadav has been manhandled by Congress activists.

As per reports, Tara Yadav and party’s National Secretary Sachin Naik on Saturday during a party meeting in Deoria . Tara Yadav objected Congress party’s decision to field another Congress leader Mukund Mani Bhaskar from Deoria Sadar in the by-election.

After Tara Yadav questioned party’s decision the supporters of Mukund Mani Bhaskar and other Congress workers assaulted Yadav and pushed her out of the meeting.

Congress' Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.(10.10) She says,“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action” pic.twitter.com/MYYp8k1GLX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

“On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party”, said Tara Yadav.