Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 9347 people in Kerala today, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja teacher informed in the newsletter. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1451, Ernakulam 1228, Kozhikode 1219, Thrissur 960, Thiruvananthapuram 797, Kollam 712, Palakkad 640, Alappuzha 619, Kottayam 417, Kannur 413, Pathanamthitta 378, Kasaragod 242, Wayanad 148 and Idukki 123. 25 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.