Elderly woman beaten brutally in public by daughter-in-law and her mother: Police took case as video goes viral

The Telengana police has registered a case against two woman for attacking an elderly woman. The police took case as the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video an elderly woman can be seen brutally attacked by two woman. The victim has been identified as Tashanima Sultana, a resident of Mallepally area in Hyderabad. The accused has been identified as Tashanima Sultana’s daughter-in-law and the the daughter-in-law’s mother.

The video shows the two accused grabbing the elderly victim’s hair, dragging her out of her home and thrashing her in broad daylight.

As per reports, Tashanima Sultana and Ahmed Saeed Khan’s son Ubaid Ali Khan has been working in Saudi has married his second wife Ujma Begum in 2019. He returned to Saudi a month after his second wedding. Since then Ujma Begum had been troubling his elderly mother Tashanima Sultana .

The video was recorded on October 8 when a fight broke out between Ujma Begum and Tashanima Sultana . Ujma’s mother also joined her in assaulting the elderly Tashanima .

The police have registered a case and the case is under investigation. Currently, the injured woman has been admitted to the hospital.