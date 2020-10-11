Etihad Airways offers discounts, extra baggage allowance

The national carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new offers for passengers. Etihad Airways has announced a new offer named ‘Global Student’. The offer is for students to travel between university and home.

“Students who book before November 30, 2020, for travel by September 30, 2021, will save up to 10 per cent on Economy tickets and 5 per cent on Business class tickets”, Etihad Airways announced.

Family members of the students also will get benefits. If the tickets of family members are booked under the same reservation and they travel with the student, then they will also get the benefit. Also passengers who book tickets using this offer will have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg in Economy and up to 50kg in Business, or one additional checked bag if travelling to/from USA or Canada. One free date change is permitted up to 96 hours prior to travel.