Former President arrested

The security agencies had arrested former president of the country. The security forces had confirmed the arrest by saying that they had arrested the former president on suspicion of organising mass disorder.

Also Read: Our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus”

Almazbek Atambayev, the former president of Kyrgyzstan has been arrested by the security agencies. He had been arrested along with one of his bodyguards and another accomplice. He had been freed him from jail by his supporters during post-election protests.

Atambayev received an 11-year jail sentence in June for corruption and abuse of office — charges that he and his supporters say were trumped up.

Political crisis erupted in Kyrgyzstan after the president Sooronbay Jeenbekov’s party won parliamentary elections on last Sunday. But the opposition and election monitors had accused that there was large scale vote rigging and vote buying done by the President’s party. The election result was subsequently canceled by the electoral authorities,.

More than 1,200 people have been injured and one person has been killed in clashes that erupted on Monday. President on Friday ordered a state of emergency in the country’s capital Bishkekt.