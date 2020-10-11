“Girls Are Flowers That Are Forever In Bloom”: International Day of the Girl Child….

Observed annually on October 11, International day of the Girl Child is celebrated to honour and empower the girl children. This day promotes more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by them all over the world.

Girls face a lot of issues in their life, whether its India or any other country in the world they are expected to suffer and bear the pain. Starting from female infanticide to gender inequality to sexual abuse, there is no dearth of issues. “For example, 12 million girls are married before age 18 each year. One in five girls globally has experienced sexual violence. In Eastern and Southern Africa, nearly 80% of new HIV infections among adolescents are among girls”, according to the World Health Organisation.

Every year the International Day of the Girl Child has a theme. The theme of International Day of the Girl 2020 is “My voice, our equal future,” reimagine a better world inspired adolescent girls. In 1995 World Conference on Women took place in Beijing where countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint for advancing not only the rights of women but also for girls. This declaration is the first to specifically call out girl’s rights.

United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011, adopted a resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. Thus, the first International Day of the Girl Child was observed on October 11, 2012, and its theme at that time was “Ending Child Marriage”.