“Hindu Temple Vandalised In Pakistan” ; Hindu Girls Raped & Forcibly Converting To Islam

New Delhi: “Censuring the recent destruction of Hindu Temple in Pakistan’s Sindh region, there are only 20 temples out of 428 are left”. London-based Pakistani human rights activist and spokeswoman for Justice for Minorities in Pakistan Anila Gulzar stated that the Sindh region has been constantly witnessing attacks on the minority Hindus over their faith.

“I strongly condemn the brutal act of vandalism committed against Shri Ram Mandir in Badin Sindh Pakistan on 10 October. Out of 428, only 20 mandirs are left in Sindh,” Gulzar said in a Facebook post.

According to the reports, the Hindu temple was vandalized in the Kario Ghanwar area of Sindh’s Badin province on Saturday. The case is yet another example of the grievous conditions of Hindu minorities in the state of Pakistan. Hindus constitute the largest minority community in Pakistan but there have been repeated reports of vandalism executed against Hindu temples. The Hindu community has sounded anger and outrage at this attack.

The Sindh region has been continuously witnessing attacks on the minority Hindus over their faith. Hindu girls are being raped or forcible conversion of Hindu girls. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had censured the razing of houses of people from the Hindu and Christian communities in Punjab province’s Bahawalpur city.

“HRCP is gravely concerned at reports that houses belonging to the Hindu and Christian communities of Yazman in Bahawalpur have been ruined, by local authorities with political influence,” said HRCP in a tweet. A video of a similar incident had surfaced on the internet recently in which a basti of a minority Hindu community in Bhawalpur can be seen being demolished. The destruction was carried out under the surveillance of Tariq Bashir Cheema, the Housing Minister in the Imran Khan cabinet.

Pakistan is a well-known culprit of such human rights violations. On several occasions, it has promised to protect the interest of minority communities in the nation. However, continuing attacks on minorities give a different story. Islamabad has been discriminating against its religious minorities. This is exemplified in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc, making Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias the most persecuted minorities in the region.