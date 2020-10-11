Indian Railway Makes important announcement

The Indian Railway had made an important announcement. The Indian Railway announced that the Vande Bharat express will resume its services from October 15.

The Vande Bharat Express is from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will operate six day in a week except Tuesday.

Union minister Jitendra Singh has said this after a discussion with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency.

“As follow-up to discussion with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal two days back, Ministry of Rly has announced resumption of #VandeBharatExpress train from New Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi from 15th October. A huge relief & exciting information for pilgrims on the eve of #Navratri,” Singh tweeted.