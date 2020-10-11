“Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals as human” ; Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims, and Tribals to be human and called it a “shameful truth”.Talking about the Hathras incident, Gandhi targeted Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Police stating, “The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE.”

Rahul Gandhi shared an article by BBC on the Hathras incident. Rahul’s tweet comes after the Central government on Saturday issued a notice to the CBI to take over the probe days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged gang-rape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of current crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and other states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories (UTs) executing them for “mandatory” and “time-bound” police action in such cases with mandatory registration of First Information Report (FIR). It has further cautioned that any failure on the part of the police to attach to the compulsory requirements in crime against women will be inquired and required action will be taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the lapses.