“Just thought of taking a stroll”; Massive elephant seal seen wandering in the streets…Watch!!!!

A large elephant seal was found wandering around a coastal town in Chile, the South American country. Residents of Puerto Cisnes were surprised to see the marine mammal travelling through the streets of their town at night.

The elephant seal, weighing two-tonne, was filmed by several people strolling itself through the roads for a few blocks before help arrived to rescue it. Eyewitnesses said that it was not aggressive and appeared confused. It is believed that the seal became disoriented after coming ashore.

“My son noticed first. I was scared at the beginning, but since they move slowly, I calmed down and told him to record it,” said a local woman. “I have never seen one so close, and much less in the middle of the city. We always see these animals in the sea… But what we saw here was that the animal was scared.”

