“Just thought of taking a stroll”; Massive elephant seal seen wandering in the streets…Watch!!!!

A large elephant seal was found wandering around a coastal town in Chile, the South American country. Residents of Puerto Cisnes were surprised to see the marine mammal travelling through the streets of their town at night.

The elephant seal, weighing two-tonne, was filmed by several people strolling itself through the roads for a few blocks before help arrived to rescue it. Eyewitnesses said that it was not aggressive and appeared confused. It is believed that the seal became disoriented after coming ashore.

Con apoyo de vecinos de Puerto Cisnes, Armada y Carabineros, se logró traer de vuelta a elefante marino, que recorrió más de 10 cuadras, finalmente con lonas y más de 60 vecinos fue resguardado y llevado a su hábitat. pic.twitter.com/w5rvUzJq53 — Manuel Novoa (@Autentica995) October 6, 2020

Yo se que estaban preocupados por el Elefante Marino, así que les comento que vecinos de Puerto Cisnes se encargaron de guiarlo de regreso al mar (video FB de Manuel Novoa). pic.twitter.com/wwXeTCTa3s — Reinaldo Anders (@randersb) October 6, 2020

“My son noticed first. I was scared at the beginning, but since they move slowly, I calmed down and told him to record it,” said a local woman. “I have never seen one so close, and much less in the middle of the city. We always see these animals in the sea… But what we saw here was that the animal was scared.”