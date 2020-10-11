DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHTravel & TourismLatest NewsTravelmaniaIndiaNEWSEntertainmentSpecialHealth

Maharastrian woman climbs steep steps of Harihar Fort, at 68…Watch!!!

Oct 11, 2020, 02:30 pm IST

A 68-year-old woman, Asha Ambade, managed to climb the steep steps of Harihar Fort in Maharashtra has clearly proven that age is just a number.

The woman can be seen being cheered by people, who are evidently impressed on seeing her will power and determination to complete the climb. The feeling of awe resonated with people on social media as well. “With her sheer determination, she made it. Salutes to that willpower,” wrote IFS officer. The feeling of awe resonated with people on social media as well. “With her sheer determination, she made it. Salutes to that willpower,” wrote IFS officer Sudha Ramen on sharing the viral clip.

