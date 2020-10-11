Maharastrian woman climbs steep steps of Harihar Fort, at 68…Watch!!!

A 68-year-old woman, Asha Ambade, managed to climb the steep steps of Harihar Fort in Maharashtra has clearly proven that age is just a number.

If there is a will there's a way…. Look at this 70 year old mountaineer, salute to this "?????" #???????????? pic.twitter.com/lVpETjQJ8u — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 9, 2020

The woman can be seen being cheered by people, who are evidently impressed on seeing her will power and determination to complete the climb. The feeling of awe resonated with people on social media as well. "With her sheer determination, she made it. Salutes to that willpower," wrote IFS officer Sudha Ramen on sharing the viral clip.