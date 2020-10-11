Maoists kill 25 tribals suspecting them of being police informers

The Maoists had allegedly killed 25 tribals suspecting them of being police informers. This was reported by OPIndia. As per reports, the tribals were killed in Gangaluru area in Bijapur district in Chattisgarh.

Vikalp, a group of left-wing terrorists has issued a statement on Thursday that a “people’s court” has punished at least 25 tribal people after obtaining “clear evidence” against them. The statement issued by the organization has called the tribal villagers “traitors” and, “police informers” and said that those killed included 12 ‘secret agents’, 5 ‘covert operatives’ and 8 ‘police informers’.

A 39-year-old Naxal leader Modium Vijja alias Bhadru, was shot dead by by the left-wing terrorists in the last week of September. Maoists leader Vijja was wanted by the police and carried a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh for his capture.

“Our inquiries revealed that Vijja had been acting as a police agent for the last two years and was entrusted with the responsibility of harming the central committee of the Maoist party. He had provided crucial information about the party meetings to the police four times,” the left-wing terrorist in a statement, reported Hindustan Times.

Telangana police said they had received intelligence inputs that the Maoists killed 16 villagers near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh in the last week of September, reported OPindia.