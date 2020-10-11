Minor girl shot dead

A minor girl aged 13 was hot dead. The incident took place at Malakheda police station area in Alwar in Rajasthan. A girl named Khushi Meo was shot dead.

She had gone to a a nearby shop to buy groceries. It is alleged that Ansar and Mehboob, the sons of the shop owner had shot shot her by a country made pistol. The victim’s father had lodged a complaint against these two brothers.

As per police, the girl had gone to the shop when one of the accused shot her with a country made pistol The bullet went through her eye and she died on the spot.

The police had confirmed that there is no report on sexual assaults and victim’s body has been handed over to family after postmortem.

Police had registered a case and investigation is on.