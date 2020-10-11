North Korea prepares for ballistic missile test!!! Know more

Pyongyang: North Korea prepares to test a ballistic missile. North Korea is preparing for the move despite international sanctions and talks with the United States. A new ballistic missile launched during the military parade. It is one of the largest missiles in the world. It was displayed on top of a large truck.

However, it is not clear whether the test of this missile is over. But North Korea has increased its weapons stockpile to challenge hostile nations. Reports indicate that the missile could strike anywhere. The missile is reportedly more powerful than what North Korea tested in 2017. It is currently the largest ballistic missile in North Korea’s possession. Kim warned that there would be a setback against them if their national security or military move against Korea.