“Our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus”: Claims US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed that the US will certainly defeat the coronavirus. He said this while addressing a rally of Republican party activists. US President Donald Trump who appeared maskless on Saturday also declared from the White House balcony that : “I am feeling great.”

“I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus. It’s going to disappear, it is disappearing. This is the single most important election in the history of our country. Get out and vote, and I love you,” Trump said addressing hundreds of party activists outside the White House.

The campaign team of Trump has announced two more rallies next week. The first will be held in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and in Iowa on Wednesday.

Donald Trump had been admitted to a military hospital for treatment, and returned to the White House on October 5. The US presidential elections are scheduled for November 3, with results to be announced on the same day.