“The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human”, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad has said that many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. And he said that it is a a “shameful truth”. The Congress leader in a post shared on his micro-blogging website has said this.

By this tweet Rahul Gandhi targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras gang rape. He also shared an article published by BBC.

“The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped and attacked by four upper-caste men. She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital.

The UP police had burned the body of the girl at night without the family’s approval. Severe criticism has been raised against the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the case.