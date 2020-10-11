This video will make your day….Watch this baby laughing while getting his haircut…

Children are always ready to do hair experiments. They are ready to dye their hair and grow it long. But when it comes to haircuts, many of them change their character. But the video of a child who did not make such a fuss is now going viral on social media.

Not only does this kid at the barber shop cut his hair but, he also laughs heartily. He is sitting on a woman’s lap and holding the wire of an electric razor used to cut her hair. You can see in the video that the laughter of this child is getting louder as he brings a razor to his head.

The video was shared on CCTV idiots’ Twitter account with the caption ‘Happy Friday’. The video has already been viewed by over three lakh people. Below the video is a lot of reactions like ‘What a beautiful video, what a cute this kid’.