Upper limit for the speed of light discovered by scientists…

Scientists found that soundwaves travelled at 36km per second in solid atomic hydrogen. That is about twice the speed at which they can travel through diamond; the hardest known material in the world. It was not known whether there was an upper speed limit, either through solids or liquids. Soundwaves go at different speeds, depending on what they are travelling through.

They pass through solids more quickly than through liquids or gas – which is why a train can be heard sooner through the tracks than through the air. Scientists tested a wide range of materials, and found the speed of sound in solid atomic hydrogen is close to the theoretical fundamental limit.

The study of soundwaves has important scientific applications. Professor of Materials Science at the University of Cambridge, said: “Seismologists use soundwaves initiated by earthquakes deep in the Earth interior to understand the nature of seismic events and the properties of Earth composition. “They’re also of interest to materials scientists because soundwaves are related to important elastic properties including the ability to resist stress.”