3 dead, 1 injured as car rams tractor

At least 3 people were killed and 1 other was injured as a car rammed into a parked tractor. The accident took place at Shadipur flyover near Kirti Nagar Metro station in New Delhi. The Swift car rammed into a tractor loaded with iron columns. The iron columns fell on the car’s roof, crushing it and killing three men inside the car.

The deceased were identified as Charandeep Singh, Tarun Gupta and Rajesh Sharma. The injured is identified as Parveen Singh (38). As per police, they were on the way to their home in Pandav Nagar when their car collided with the tractor on Shadipur flyover. The driver of the tractor wasn’t present at the spot.

An FIR has been registered and all three bodies have been shifted to DDU hospital for autopsy. The vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and an investigation is under process.