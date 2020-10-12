A 10-year-old Kerala girl created a record in cooking!!! Watch the video…

A 10-year-old girl named Saanvi M Prajith, a 10-year-old girl created a record for preparing 33 delicious dishes in just an hour. She made her place in the Asia Book of Records. The record was for preparing the highest number of dishes in a stipulated amount of time prepared by a child. The list of dishes prepared included idli, uttapam, mushroom tikka, papdi chaat, waffles, fried rice, chicken roast, pancakes, appam, and many more. The video of her achieving the feat was posted on her YouTube page called ‘Saanvi Cloud 9’ where posts cooking and dancing video of hers very often. It has 265 subscribers.

She was the daughter of the Wing Commander of the Air Force, Prajit Babu, and his wife, Manjma Prajit, she hails from Ernakulam in Kerala and is currently settled in Vishakhapatnam with her family. The proud mother was beaming when she posted about the achievement on her Facebook page, “With immense pride, we would like to announce that Saanvi has etched her name in the ‘Asia Book of Records’ for the maximum number of food cooked by a child. She has cooked 33 items in 1 hour at the age of 10 years 6 months and 12 days. Her daughter had taken a keen interest in cooking from a really young age alongside her and her grandparents. Saanvi has a great future ahead of her and with such amazing talent, she will go a really long way.