A cat or a hamster?!! Well netizens cannot decide…What do you think it is?

This particular clip shows a cat running in circles like a hamster is getting so much attention. Shared on Instagram by an account named @earthofcats, the caption of the video says, “Do I have a cat or a hamster?”.

The clip shows a tangerine-furred cat inside an inactive washing machine, with its door open. Another kitty gazes on from the outside as its furry friend runs around in circles. The drum of the washing machine moves with the kitty, giving the perception of a hamster running on a wheel.

One person joked, “Ooh, why did I spend all that money on a proper cat wheel when my washing machine could do the same?”. Another individual wrote, “You have a camster”. “A caster,” LOL. “Hamster cat”.