“Breaking News” ; Pakistan Shelled Mortars In 3 Sectors Along the Line of Control in Border

Jammu: Pakistani corps shelled mortars in three sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors in Poonch and Rajouri’s Sunderbani drew a befitting counterattack by the Indian Army, that there was no direct information of any casualty. Pakistan began an unprovoked ceasefire infringement by firing with small arms and extreme shelling with mortars in the Degwar sector around 6.15 pm.

The spokesperson said that It was followed by firing and artillery shelling in Khari Karmara at 6.40 pm. Pakistani troops targeted forward regions along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, he said. The cross-border shelling was continuing on all the three sectors when last reports were obtained, he said.

Two BSF personnel were wounded in Pakistani firing along the LoC in the Mendhar sector of Poonch. According to reports, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to 3,168 in 2019.

The most elevated number of 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, adding that July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366), and January (367). The sources said 62 ceasefire violations were noted in the first six days of October.