Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Chief Minister has tested positive for Covid-19.
Jairam Thakur, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has tested positive for coronavirus. Ram Thakur has gone into home isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19.
“A few days ago, due to in contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of the virus from last two days, I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors,” the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.
— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020
