Children surprises delivery man by dressing up like him….

See how kids in a neighbourhood in Boston surprised a UPS delivery driver by dressing up like him. Lisa Kennedy shared pictures and videos of the special moment. She explained, in the caption, how they wanted to show their UPS driver Kevin how much he means to them and planned the special surprise.

“Throughout the past few months we’ve grown close to our UPS driver Kevin. Of course he brings us all our essentials, but he also brings so much joy and excitement to these little faces. He greets us every night with a beep and smile,” wrote Kennedy. “Tonight we wanted to show Kevin how much he means to us all. A true silver-lining in these crazy times”.

Take a look:

Julkaissut Lisa Kennedy Torstaina 8. lokakuuta 2020

“This is awesome!!! You should definitely send this to corporate – I bet they would love to see this!” shared an individual. “He’s such a great guy and part of the neighborhood! What a great tribute,” posted another.