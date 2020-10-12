‘Congress is ‘satan’. They have the ideology of the devil’: says BJP leader

A BJP leader has said that Congress is following the ideology of devil and Congress is ‘satan’ and BJP is ‘sadhu’. Senior BJP leader Govind Malu has said. He said this in Indore where a by-poll will be held soon.

“Through our party and its ideology, we are trying to tell that we do politics of welfare of people and the country. We do not work for ourselves. We do not put culture, the tradition of the country at stake. It is the difference between Sadhus and Shaitaan,” Govind Malu said.

“Congress can be equated with Satan. They have the ideology of the devil. Congress is promoting hypocrisy, casteism and class struggle for power. We believe in clean politics. We do not do casteist politics. BJP is a party of Sadhus,” he added.

Voting for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.