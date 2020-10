Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5930 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 869, Malappuram 740, Thrissur 697, Thiruvananthapuram 629, Alappuzha 618, Ernakulam 480, Kottayam 382, Kollam 343, Kasaragod 295, Palakkad 288, Kannur 274, Pathanamthitta 186, Idukki 94 and Wayanad 35. 22 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.