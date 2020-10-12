Crime ;Warden Arrested For Supplying Drugs In Jail ,Recovered Sulfa and Smack!!!

Gurugram: A crime branch team of the district police captured two charged, including the jail warden, and retrieved 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack from their custody. The charged jail warden Prem Chand, is a resident of Mahendragarh district in Haryana. The second accused is Ankit of the Rewari district.

According to the police, the accused were thwarted by the crime branch of DLF phase-4 police station near the Bhondsi Jail after a clue on Saturday night. The police retrieved 110 gms of sulfa and 24 gm smack from the jail warden. They were arrested under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act at the Sector-65 police station.

ACP Preet Pal Sangwan told that during interrogation Ankit disclosed that he used to give the contraband to Deepak alias Deepu, via the jail warden, who was boarded in the Bhondsi Jail and around 10 cases of Arms Act, snatching, and NDPS Act was registered against him. Deepak had established a network in jail for distributing drugs to the prisoners. He used to request narcotics to his brother Dharambir over the phone.

“Dharambir had handed over the contraband to Ankit, thereafter he had supplied the drugs to the jail warden,” Sangwan said, adding that, it was the responsibility of Prem Chand to supply the drugs inside the jail and handed over to Deepak but before that, he was arrested,” he said.”The arrested culprits will be questioned to unearth the whole racket,” Sangwan added.