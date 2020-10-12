Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per market experts, the easing crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee gained 3 paise against US dollar and reached at 73.13. The Indian rupee started off the session on a strong note at 73.10, up 6 paise, but ceded some ground as trade progressed and quoted 73.13 against dollar .

Also Read: Mob pelts stones, vandalizes vehicles in protest over pregnant woman’s death

The Indian rupee had settled 8 paise higher at 73.16 a dollar on Friday . On a weekly basis, however, the domestic currency had lost 3 paise to the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.02% to 93.07.