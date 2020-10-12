Google thinks Anushka Sharma is Afghan player Rashid Khan’s wife…Know more!!!

If you search for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife on Google, actress Anushka Sharma’s name will appear. Here is a proof attached; a screenshot here from Google. Just type ‘Rashid Khan wife’ in the Google search bar and Anushka’s name and pictures will pop up.

Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli’s wife. This is why her name appear if you look for Rashid Khan’s wife on Google.

It happened that Rashid was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actresses during an Instagram chat session with his fans and followers in 2018. In response to the question, Rashid named Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta. That’s the connection between Rashid Khan and Anushka Sharma. And that’s it. Ever since that Google has been showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife.