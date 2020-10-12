DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesInternationalEntertainmentSpecial

Google thinks Anushka Sharma is Afghan player Rashid Khan’s wife…Know more!!!

Oct 12, 2020, 03:39 pm IST

If you search for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife on Google, actress Anushka Sharma’s name will appear. Here is a proof attached; a screenshot here from Google. Just type ‘Rashid Khan wife’ in the Google search bar and Anushka’s name and pictures will pop up.

Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli’s wife. This is why her name appear if you look for Rashid Khan’s wife on Google.

It happened that Rashid was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actresses during an Instagram chat session with his fans and followers in 2018. In response to the question, Rashid named Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta. That’s the connection between Rashid Khan and Anushka Sharma. And that’s it. Ever since that Google has been showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife.

Tags
Oct 12, 2020, 03:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button