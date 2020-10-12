Hilarious!!! Take a look at which style of cap wearing style is suitable for Giraffes?

A post which is asking people how a giraffe should wear a hat is going viral on Twitter. The post consists of two edited images, one shows a giraffe wearing a big hat, and in another, a giraffe is wearing two small ones. “Do giraffes wear hats like this or this,” reads the post’s caption. Now, this unassuming tweet has actually sparked a hilarious debate among people with Twitter users leaning one way or another. The post has gathered close to 14,000 likes and tons of comments from people. A few also suggested a different style of wearing the hat. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

“I honestly had to Google giraffes after seeing this because I never thought about how they have these weird little hair horn things and I’m still baffled as to what they actually are,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image of the animal. There were many who went with the first option, and some chose the second one. Some also wondered how a giraffe would wear a scarf. That’s something we would like to see too.

Take a look at the tweet:-

do giraffes wear hats like

this or this pic.twitter.com/11SA54Iov5 — francamstein (@climaxximus) October 7, 2020