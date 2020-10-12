Indian kid surprises the chefs of MasterChef Australia with his ‘Lamb mughlai curry with saffron rice’…Watch!!!

An Indian kid on Junior MasterChef Australia did something incredible that left the judges licking their fingers by the end of their meal!

A 13-year-old boy named Dev, cooks up a mouthwatering combination of lamb Mughlai curry with saffron rice, raita, chutney and smoked chicken kebabs. The judges are quick to dive into the spread. They patiently enjoyed the food in silence before appreciating him for their wonderful experience. Dev also talks about how the food represents the culture of his heritage and that his mother would be incredibly proud of him.

Take a look:

After tasting the food, the judges couldn’t stop speaking about the flavours and how much they appreciated getting the chance to become more familiar with Dev’s culture.