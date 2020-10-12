‘It hurts’, Khushbu reveals why she left Congress and joined BJP

New Delhi: Khushbu Sundar said that the Congress party is in a denial mode and does not want to face reality. Sundar said that it ‘hurts’ when party leaders say that the reason for her departure from the party is ‘compulsion from my husband’.She left the party to join BJP because of her husband as ‘bizarre’, Sundar said that it shows that the “Congress leadership does not want to accept that they are going terribly wrong.”

The actor-turned-politician was sacked from the position of AICC spokesperson by the Congress party after she sent a resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier today. She cited that the exit of senior leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and others besides the treatment received by those who wrote a letter to the Gandhi’s seeking changes in the party’s operations, underlines that the grand old is not wanting to address real issues. “If you are not going to address the issues now, you will not even remain in opposition,” she said in reference to the Congress party.