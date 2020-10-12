Mars will shine tomorrow; Want to know the phenomenon behind this extraordinary view…

It will take fifteen years to see Mars so bright. Tomorrow night, Mars will be seen with extreme brightness. This is because the phenomenon of Opposition occurs.

Opposition is when the center of the earth and the sun comes in a straight line with any planet in opposite directions. On this day, the planet where the Opposition takes place will rise at sunset. It will set in the west at sunrise the next morning. So watch it all night. Elias Perimbalam, a teacher and astronomer, said Mars could be seen with the naked eye in high light all night on the 13th because it was coming into Opposition.

It rises in the east at sunset, but can only be seen with the naked eye when the horizon fades and Mars rises slightly. Mars, which rises by about 15 degrees in one hour, will reach by 12 noon. There will be no object in the sky as bright as Mars that night. The blood color of Mars can also be quickly identified. Half of the spherical planets always receive sunlight. But the part where the sunlight falls is not always completely facing the earth. During the days of opposition, the sunlight of the planets is completely exposed to the earth.

That’s why they are seen in high spirits that day. Even in the days leading up to the Opposition, the planets are generally bright. So for the whole two or three weeks of October, Mars can be seen in good light. Mars orbits the Sun every 1.88 years. So the opposition of Mars is not a rare phenomenon. However, due to the inclination of the head around the Sun on Mars, the exact opposite is rare. So we can see such a bright Mars in 2035 after tomorrow.