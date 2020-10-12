“Mask required for service”; Read an innovative restaurant poster here; it’s really funny!!!

Masks and social distancing have become part of our life now. It is absolutely imperative to not only wear the former but to follow all the rules and maintain the latter. With public places opening up, everyone is availing the services it has to offer without keeping in mind that while being careless, they are putting others’ lives at stake too.

Therefore, places like restaurants and cafes have now come up with innovative posters as well as ways to make sure everybody follows the necessary rules and regulations. One such poster has gone viral. It was posted by the Emmy nominated TV journalist named Louis Aguirre. It is a seafood restaurant where a poster is put about wearing a mask while giving their order. “MASK REQUIRED FOR SERVICE. Do not pout. Do not whine. Do not argue. Do not harass the employees. Do not spout conspiracy theories or regurgitate information that you got from your dumb uncle on Facebook. This isn’t political; it is basic health and safety. Do not choose to be the reason the rest of the world is laughing at us,” the poster says. It also asked the customers to bring the masks if they ‘forgot’ in the car as well as to stop saying that the pandemic is nothing but a ‘hoax’.

Is there an award for best signage? There should be. pic.twitter.com/a40T1D7qzu — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) October 11, 2020

I think it’s a close contender with this one, which was posted at the entrance to a bar in Portland, OR. pic.twitter.com/up0UPiUtOc — Arjun Patel 🇺🇸 (@ArjunPatel20) October 11, 2020