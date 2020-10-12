Nobel Prize 2020 for Economics announced…

Stockholm: American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for “improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats”.

Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. They became the fifth couple to share a prize.