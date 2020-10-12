Parvathy Resigned From AMMA ; Slammed General Secretary Edavela Babu For “Utterly Disgusting And Mortifying Remark “

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu took Facebook to inform her resignation from AMMA ( Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) with a direct impact. The decision came a day after AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu’s interview in which he commented on her friend and actress Bhavana. In the interview, when Edavela Babu was requested if Bhavana would also be a part of the project made by members of the AMMA association, he said, “Just like we can’t bring back those who are dead, we can only make films with those who are in AMMA. She’s not in AMMA and that’s all I can say.”

His remarks didn’t go down satisfactorily with many celebrities including Parvathy Thiruvothu, who is a close friend of actress Bhavana. Parvathy announced her resignation from the actor’s body and said that she had ditched all expectations that changes would take place within the association. She criticized Edavela for his heartless comment.

Parvathy wrote, “In her letter posted on her social media pages, Parvathy said, “In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speaks to Reporter TV’s Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organization and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction (sic).”

She added, “Mr. Babu may believe he just used a conceit, but it shows his awful attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues about women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also request the same, and I will be keenly observing to see who will come forward. I demand every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals (sic).”

It is worth saying that Bhavana had left from the actor’s body in 2018. Geetu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal, and Remya Nambeessan had also abandoned AMMA in June 2018 after the association reinstated actor Dileep, who was charged with an actresses attack and abduction case.