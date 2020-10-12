Pedestrian killed by speeding Ferrari in Hyderabad…

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man walking at the footpath of Madhapur was hit by a speeding Ferrari car, and died right away. The deceased, Yesu Babu worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur.

The Madhapur Police identified the driver of the car as Naveen Kumar and arrested him and filed a case against him. Police said that the luxury sports car was driven by Kumar and was proceeding towards Jubilee Hills from Madhapur when it ran over Babu.

The victim died right away, and police after reaching the spot recovered the car and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem.