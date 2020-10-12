‘President’s rule must be imposed in state’: Demands union minister

Union minister Babul Supriyo has demanded that President’ rule must be imposed in the state. The BJP from West Bengal has said this referring to the recent arrest of suspected al-Qaeda operatives to the controversy involving a Sikh man and his turban. He said that the state has become a “fit case” for the imposition of President’s Rule. He also alleged that the Chief Minister was “oppressing” Opposition parties in Bengal.

Also Read: Visa transfer to private sector banned in Gulf country

“The recent chain of events, ranging from the attack on a Sikh community member, the arrest of al-Qaeda operatives to brazen murder of Manish Shukla and other political opponents, shows that it is a fit case for imposition of Article 365 in West Bengal,” said Supriyo.