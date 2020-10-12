Reflective collars strapped on to stray dogs to prevent night accidents…

A veterinary student tagged stray dogs with reflective collars so that it aims to alert motorists the presence of the canine on the roads, thus helping to prevent accidents.

“During the lockdown, I was feeding around 300 strays per day. During that period, dogs were used to having no cars on roads and they used to roam around and sit anywhere on the road. After the lockdown was lifted many accidents took place because these dogs used to continue to lie on the roads. I am putting these collars so that drivers can see them from distance and accidents can be avoided,” says Vibha.

The reflective collars is visible from a long distance and makes drivers aware that there is an animal on the road so that the driver can slow down the vehicle preventing the road accident. She hit upon the idea last winter and had begun strapping stray dogs with reflective collars from then on. The vet, who dreams of opening up a big shelter and a clinic through her trust says her vision is to ensure that no animal dies suffering on the road, without help and that every stray should be able to get a quality life which they deserve.