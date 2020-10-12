“Spectacles Getting Foggy While Wearing A Mask”??? Here Are The Easy ways To Avoid It

You wear your glasses for fashion. Or, you wear your glasses because you have a vision problem. Anyway, you’ve presumably handled to find a way to wear your glasses comfortably.

Then, masks happened. While masks have become a new standard to protect you from corona infection, all-glass wearers know about the foggy glass while wearing a mask. And now, you have to put two items on your face and make them work together as you run errands or take on a workday. And the worst part? The aggravation that builds as you constantly wipe off your glasses throughout the day.

Here, we have come up with a solution to this problem.

Ways To Avoid Foggy Glasses

1. Well Fitted Masks;

A loose-fitting mask lets the air escape from the top of the mask and towards your glasses. It fogs up your glasses.If the mask is well fitted, it will dramatically prevent the fogging up of your lens.

You can buy masks with a nose bridge or masks that can be shaped to fit the face. If you’ve decided to make your own masks, you can create a better fit for them by sewing pipe cleaners or twist ties into the top so they can be molded to fit the nose better.

2. Clean The Lens With Soapy Water;

Before putting on a face mask, soak your lens with soapy water. Then let your glasses air dry or gently dry with a clean cloth. Cleaning the lens with soapy water leaves a thin film that reduces the formation of foggy glass.

3. Seal The Mask;

An easy way would be to stick a piece of double-sided tape across the bridge of the nose before putting on a mask.f you can pull your mask up higher on your nose, you can use your glasses to seal it and shape it to your face. Just place your glasses right on top of the material that’s over your nose and make sure they don’t slide off. A secure fit will keep the warm air from escaping through the top of the mask.

4. Defogging Products;

If nothing seems to be working for you, there are wipes and sprays out there that were designed to tackle foggy glasses. Before trying one, make sure the ingredients won’t damage any protective coatings on your lenses. Applying defogging sprays, waxes, and gels to your lenses before putting on glasses can quickly disperse tiny fog droplets, preventing fogging of glasses.

5. Adjust Your Glasses;

Tweaking the nose pads so that the frame sits slightly farther from your face, can also prevent the formation of fog.