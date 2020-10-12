Sub-sonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ test-fired into sea

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday test-fired the Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise missile. The missile was test-fired from Odisha’s test facility into the Bay of Bengal but decided to abort the trial a few minutes later.

“The missile was fired at 10.30 am from the testing facility. But the missile developed a snag and the trial was aborted 8 minutes later. During the flight test of Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise missile, it developed a snag. The details of the snag are being ascertained”, said a DRDO official.

The Nirbhay missile has a range of around 800 kilometres. Nirbhay missile is capable of flying at a speed of 0.7 Mach. Its flying capabilities include sea-skimming and terrain-hugging which help it evade enemy radars.

“Nirbhay is a Long Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile capable of deep penetration into adversary territory to strike high-value targets with precision. Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) as the system designer and integrator led a consortium of DRDO laboratories for the indigenous design and development of Nirbhay. Presently, Nirbhay is launched from a mobile articulated launcher. This Missile is being adopted for launch from sea and air platforms. India is in the list of select few countries having capability to design and develop this class of cruise missiles”, said a statement in DRDO website.