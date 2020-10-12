Telangana farmer who “spent sleepless nights, fasting & praying” for Donald Trump’s recovery ,Dies!!!

A farmer from Telangana who is an intense follower of Donald Trump who had “fasted and prayed” for the US President’s healing from coronavirus, died of cardiac arrest. Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who “spent sleepless nights, fasting and praying” for Donald Trump’s recovery from Covid-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday.

Raju was a hardcore fan of US President Trump. According to his friends, Bussa Krishna Raju was shocked after Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19.“He had installed a six-ft statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him,” one of his close friends told.

“He was upset when he knew about Trump testing positive for the Covid-19. He spent sleepless nights, starved, and prayed for US President Trump’s recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest Sunday around noon,” he added.