The Central Government has issued a special coin of Rs 100!! Know it’s specialties

New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 (Rs 100 Coin) through a virtual program. This coin has been issued by PM Modi in honor of Vijaya Raje Scindia. Vijaya Raje Scindia is known as the Rajmata of Gwalior. This coin of 100 rupees has been issued on the occasion of the birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia. This commemorative coin of 100 rupees has been prepared by the Ministry of Finance. On the occasion of the issue of this coin towards the PM, members of the family, as well as people from other parts of the country, participated.

Both sides of this 100 rupee coin issued by the Finance Ministry have been specially designed. On one side of this coin is the picture of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia. On the same side, ‘Birth centenary of Mrs. Vijaya Raje Scindia’ is written in the upper part of Hindi. At the bottom, it is written in English. On the same side of the coin, the year of his birth is written in 1919 and Janata Shatabdi 2019. On the other side of this coin, India is written in Hindi and English. On the other side of the coin is the sign of the Ashoka Pillar. 100 rupees is written on the same side. Rajmata Vijayaratte Scindia is one of the founding members of the BJP. Yashodhara Raje expressed gratitude after this 100 rupees commemorative coin was released by PM Modi Madhya Pradesh’s cabinet minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia thanked him through a tweeter.