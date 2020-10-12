The founder of Vishranthi Old Age Home passes away at 90….

The 90-year-old, Chennai philanthropist Savithri Vaithi, the founder of Vishranthi Old Age Home, passed away. She suffered a cardiac arrest.

Vishranthi Charitable Trust, has been providing shelter for women above the age of 60, who have been abandoned by their families, since 1978. The home presently has about 175 residents. The home, takes care of their last rites, and Savithri used to perform them herself, as long as she was physically able to do so.

Sundari Selvam, the present administrative officer of Vishranthi, says that the Monday Charity Club started with a subscription of Rs 2. The Monday Charity Club recently celebrated its golden jubilee this year and on the occasion, a postage stamp of its founder Savithri Vaithi was released by Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan.