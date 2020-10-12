While trying to escape the jail cell prisoner gets stuck in a hole…

Brazilia: A prisoner got stuck in a hole in a jail cell door while attempting to escape. The startling incident occurred in the Brazilian town of Balneário Piçarras after cops at the local Civil Police discovered the 18-year-old trapped in the door.

Brazilian news outlet G1 reported that the firemen first covered the door in oil to smooth it out and to prevent it from completely breaking apart as they tried to extract the detainee while his hips dangled in midair.

The fireman carefully cut through the door as another firefighter served as his guide while the detainee’s feet were resting on a chair. The teen was arrested after he allegedly robbed a shop, stealing a watch and 270 Brazilian reals from a store owner. He was also busted for trying to break into a commercial warehouse, but didn’t steal anything.