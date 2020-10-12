Woman dies after giving birth to her 16th child…Read more!!!

Madhya Pradesh: A 45-year-old woman died after giving birth to her 16th child in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. Her newborn baby also died.

Sukhrani Ahirwar, delivered a baby boy at her home at Padajhir village in the Damoh district, an ASHA worker under the National Rural Health Mission said.

“However, the condition of the woman and her newborn turned critical and they were rushed to a primary health centre, where both of them were pronounced dead,” Kallo Bai Viswakarma said.

The woman had earlier given birth to 15 children but lost seven of them, Kallo Bai Viswakarma said.