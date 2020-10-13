A hero is always a hero, no matter what the situation is!!! Watch a paralyzed man saves an ailing swimmer

A paralyzed man jumped into a water body from a pier to rescue an ailing swimmer. Nikita Vankov a licensed para driver was filming a documentary in the Russian town of Anapa about how he became paralyzed. While filming the exact spot where he injured himself years before, Vankov spotted two people trying to help an ailing man out of the water.

He got up from his wheelchair without thinking anything and jumped right into the water from the pier. It was the same pier from where he once jumped and injured himself. The incident was caught on camera and shared on social media. After it went viral, thousands of users praised Vankov for his selfless act. Vankov jumped into the water and was able to grab the man without any struggle. Once he was able to get a firm grip on the man, he pulled him to safety. A few minutes later, a boat arrived at the location and helped all the people out of the water. Vankov was a certified para diver who dives for a living, visited the pier with a film crew 13 years after he injured himself. The fall back in 2007 had fractured three vertebrae in his spine, which left him wheelchair-bound.