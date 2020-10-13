Adorable!!! Genius pet owner makes dog-sized holes in fence…. Know why?

A dog owner can be seen making two dog size holes in the garden fence. When the dogs hear the sound of the car horn they excitedly push their nose out of the hole and place their eyes on the holes made for the purpose. One can also hear the dog mom say, “hi…..hi babies.”

The adorable clip was originally shared on video-sharing portal TikTok, where it managed to garner over two million likes and many comments. The video has been shared across platforms. A page named Pawsome Pets on Facebook has also shared the clip which will certainly make your day special. Most comments on the post are of the heart and laugh out loud emojis. The video has garnered more than 20 lakh views across social media platforms. While many netizens found the idea incredible and wanted to get it done for their pets, others were left laughing hard.