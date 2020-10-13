Breaking News ; Massive Explosion In Delhi Gate Kills Two People & Many Injured !!!

New Delhi: Two persons died and eight people were injured after an explosion happened at a house near Delhi Gate in the Khatikan area of Aligarh. The house came crushing down while several adjoining residences were also damaged in the incident.

Aligarh: Two persons dead and eight inured after explosion at a house in Khatikan area near Delhi Gate; several adjoining houses also damaged in the incident. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/5lzSM3mfkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2020

The explosion occurred at a house in the Khatikan area close to Delhi Gate, and the intensity of it also vandalized several adjacent houses. According to reports, a gas cylinder exploded at the house in Aligarh. Police and fire fighting officials, as well as several ambulances, have reached the spot. The rescue operation is underway.