Breaking News ; Massive Explosion In Delhi Gate Kills Two People & Many Injured !!!

New Delhi: Two persons died and eight people were injured after an explosion happened at a house near Delhi Gate in the Khatikan area of Aligarh. The house came crushing down while several adjoining residences were also damaged in the incident.

 

The explosion occurred at a house in the Khatikan area close to Delhi Gate, and the intensity of it also vandalized several adjacent houses. According to reports, a gas cylinder exploded at the house in Aligarh. Police and fire fighting officials, as well as several ambulances, have reached the spot. The rescue operation is underway.

